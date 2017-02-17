Karate club kicks off new workshops

A karate club is kicking off new workshops run by an internationally renowned karate instructor.

The Springs BEST karate club will see Malcolm Dorfman Sensei, the Assistant Chief Instructor of the Karate Nomichi World Federation, host two training seminars on March 19th at its popular training venue.

Malcolm Dorfman Sensei, who was born in South Africa, is an eighth Dan black belt and was the first non-Japanese person to be appointed as a member of the KWF Karate’s governing body, the Supreme Master Board.

The workshops will give local participants of Shotokan karate an opportunity to receive tuition from a leading global instructor.

The junior session will run from 12-2pm and adult session from 3-5pm at the BEST Centre, Network 65 Business Park, Hapton.

The limited places are open to all members of dojo’s practicing Shotokan karate and are priced at £25.

For more information and to book your place contact Sensei Warren de Vries on w.de-vries@sky.com or 07739 963851.

Burnley Enterprise of Sport and Training CIC is is a social enterprise, community leisure facility offering a wide range of sport, health and leisure activities for all the community to access and enjoy.