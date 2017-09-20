Junior Parkrun keen to introduce more kids to exercise

With children’s fitness increasingly important, the Burnley Junior Parkrun officials are keen to get more kids out and about and learning about physical fitness from an early age.

Now more popular than ever, the free-to-enter, timed 2km event has seen 617 runners complete the course across a grand total of 55 Junior Parkruns.

Open to four- to 14-year-olds, Junior Parkrun takes place every Sunday in Towneley Park at 9am, and is a great way of getting kids active.

“Run, walk, jog, skip, dance around the course,” said Sarah Southam, a committee member at Burnley Athletic Club and a volunteer at Junior Parkrun.

“With childhood obsesity being a big problem we feel that prompting free events to keep our little ones as active as possible and to introduce them to the benefits of regular exercise early is of paramount importance,” she added.

Manned by numerous adult volunteers, the event also had a photographer taking pictures for their Facebook page, occasionally printing pictures to frame and give to the children for free.

To register for the run, go to http://www.parkrun.org.uk/burnley-juniors/ or go to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/burnleyjuniorparkrun/.