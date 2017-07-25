Jobs to go at Burnley brewing giant

Burnley brewing giant Moorhouses's is to shed five jobs as it seeks to compete in a "challenging" market place.

The Accrington Road brewery announced it was carrying out a "business restructuring" which would see five jobs at risk in the 33-strong team across packaging, distribution, telesales and finance/administration.

Managing director Lee Williams said: “If we are to secure a long term business here in Burnley we need to bring our cost base into line with the market and adapt in all areas as to what today’s customers and consumers want from a beer supplier. Regrettably, these changes we’ve announced today are necessary to meet our business aims."

The move aims to establish a cost base in line with market conditions and create a new culture of flexible working across the business with a stronger focus on the north-west beer market. The proposed changes mean the brewer has now begun consultation with workers.

Mr Williams added: "Having said this restructure is about the future, we are acutely aware of the need for us to consult with the staff affected today and we will be working closely with them over the coming days and weeks."