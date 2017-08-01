Jacquie is 80 not out and roaring into action for young carers

Helping others is second nature to Jacquie Devlin.

.And even though she has celebrated her landmark 80th birthday she has no intentions of slowing down just yet.

Jacquie has just taken over the reins as the new president of Burnley Lions and first on her list of good deeds is to raise funds to provide Christmas parcels for young carers.

Jacquie is real champion for young carers in Burnley who have to look after their parents, grandparents and other family members which means they miss out on some of the fun aspects of life.

She has been raising funds for many years to help pay for days out and treats for the youngsters, a majority of it through her work as a member of Burnley Lions.

One of Jacquie’s finest achievements was when she shed two stone in a sponsored slim to raise £630 for the Young Carers Project at Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Service.

The fund raising begins on Friday, October 13th, with a race night at the Burnley’s Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club and on Saturday, November 18th, an exhibition of equipment, gadgets and information for blind and partially sighted people will take place at Towneley Hall.

Jacquie was presented with her chain of office at a party she hosted at the Scarlett Tearooms in Accrington Road, Burnley, to celebrate her birthday.

The handover was made by retiring president Jackie Seed.

Jacquie will also be leading the way in championing the other projects of the Lions’ organisation which include the Message In A Bottle scheme.

Supported by the emergency services, the scheme involves placing a plastic bottle containing vital information about you that could save your life in a safe place where paramedics are trained to look.

The Lions also has a display of the work it does on show at Towneley Hall.

If you would like more information about the Lions organisation and the work it does please contact Frank Seed on 01282 702348.