It is love, actually for platinum pair as they celebrate 70 years of wedded bliss

The girl who bought Isaac Clement a ticket for a dance must have kicked herself when he ended up waltzing off with someone else!

But it was fate when Isaac saw his future wife, Margaret, across the crowded ballroom at the dance hall in Burnley.

For the smitten pair were engaged within a couple of months and Isaac obtained a special licence from the Navy so they could be married. And the loving duo, who are known affectionately as Peg and Jim, have just celebrated their 70th anniversary.

Margaret was 16 and Isaac 20 when they tied the knot and their first home was a rented house in the now demolished Hopwood Street.. Margaret worked as a weaver while Isaac served all over in the Navy.

The couple's three daughters, Maria, Christine and Margaret, soon came along and then the family then moved to Australia, a decision they came to regret as when they arrived the jobs and home they had been promised seemed to evaporate.

Maria said: "We went over in 1958 and it was the worst thing my parents could have done. We spent 12 months in barracks style living accommodation and everything was so expensive."

They stuck it out for four years before returning to Burnley and both worked at the former Prestige factory in the town and later Lucas Aerospace.

The couple lived for many years in Haslan Street Street before moving to Ebor Street where they now live .

Well known in their hometown, Isaac is a former pub singer whose stage name was "Snowy" thanks to his trademark white hair.

Margaret (86) loves shopping in Burnley town centre where she is a well known customer in all the stores and Isaac, who turned 90 last year, is currently enjoying art classes at Burnley Library.

The couple enjoyed a celebration to mark their anniversary with their family including their six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

And their recipe for a long and happy marriage is simple and that is to always say "I love you" everyday.