Inspired 10-year-old spending summer holidays washing cars for Pendleside Hospice

A young Burnley girl has dedicated herself to spending her summer holidays washing cars to raise funds for Pendleside Hospice after being motivated to get involved with charity work at school.

When an inspired Amelia Atkinson (10), a Year 5 pupil at Lowerhouse Junior School, came home with the idea of doing some charity work to raise money for the local hospice, her mother and step-father - Tanya Wooton and Wayne Swindells - were only too happy to oblige.

Amelia is aiming to raise 100 for Pendleside Hospice.

"I'm so proud!" said Tanya. "When she came up with the idea, we just said 'Of course, we'll back you with whatever you decide to do.' They were doing a lot of stuff in school for Pendleside Hospice, and so she's got the idea from there and decided on a charity car wash and has gone for it."

"[We] were amazed she came up with this all by herself," said Wayne.

Charging £5 per car and having washed four vehicles already, the hard-working Amelia has six more cars to wash in the pipeline, as she works towards her goal of raising £100 for the hospice.

"She's been doing for friends and family," Tanya added. "She's done a few so far but it's a bit weather-dependent! Whatever she raises will be fantastic for a local charity."