In pictures: Worsthorne Art and Crafts Fair

Home-made cakes, chocolates and luxury jams are just some of the treats on offer at an art and crafts fair.

Now with a reputation as one of the best in the area, the 43rd annual Worsthorne Art and Crafts fair this year has hobbies as its theme and a variety of interests are being showcased including cycling, model railways and handbell ringing.

Daisy Jones (four) chooses her favourite knitted toy from the large selection on offer at the 43rd Worsthorne Art and Crafts Fair.

There are around 40 craft stalls featuring jewellery, wood, handbags and luxury jams and preserves and a series of craft stalls.

The venue for the popular event, which runs daily until this Sunday (August 6th) is St John's Church and musical entertainment has been the keynote of the event.

And making their debut this year are the Millstone folk band. Also providing entertainment will be the Allegra string quartet and the ever popular Two Shades of Grey.

One of the highlights of the fair, which opens daily from 2pm to 8-30pm is an exhibition of paintings by local artists.

The entry fee is £1, which gives you free admission all week, and accompanied children are free.