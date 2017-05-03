In pictures: Worsthorne and Hurstwood Scarecrow festival

The inaugural Worsthorne and Hurstwood Scarecrow festival attracted celebrity attention.

Among the 80-plus entrants into the TV and movie-themed Bank Holiday weekend event was a recreation of Hell’s Kitchen.



A picture was tweeted out, prompting celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey to reply: “I’ve arrived!”

Visitors came from far and wide to the event organised by the Friends of Worsthorne and Hurstwood. They were all asked to vote and the winning design came from the Ormerod family with their depiction of The Simpsons.

Runners-up were the McGrails with Follow the Yellow Brick Road and third place went to Forrest Gump by the Greenwoods.

Louise Darcy of the organising committee, said: “We would like to thank all the villagers for taking part and all the visitors for making it such a good event.

“It was a fantastic first effort and we are sure it will go from strength to strength.”