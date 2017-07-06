In pictures: Take your seats at the Turf

Enterprising students from a Burnley high school took their seats for a novel fund raising idea that was really on the ball.

The 48 Duke of Edinburgh bronze award pupils at Blessed Trinity RC College faced the challenge of raising money for charity as part of the scheme.



And they came up with the idea of seeing if they could each sit in all of the seats in the James Hargreaves upper stand at Burnley Football Club.

Students from Blessed Trinity RC College prepare for their seatt swap challenge at Turf Moor.

The children chose to do it for Pendleside Hospice, a cause close to their hearts as popular long serving teacher Mick Ennis died there in 2014.

Teacher Louise Place said: “We work closely with Burnley FC and so it was an idea, with the charity part of the award, to challenge the students while raising funds.

“I think the students found it harder than they at first thought.

Burnley in the Community's Matt Parish said: "We work closely with Blessed Trinity on a number of initiatives, including the Duke of Edinburgh Award programme.

"We were delighted to support them and it's a great achievement to see them complete the task and sit in each of the seats in the stand. I’m sure there were some aching legs.

The students are hoping to raise £500 and if anyone wants to sponsor them go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/btrcc