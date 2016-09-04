In pictures: Scarecrows delight in Higham

“It’s been a cracking event this year” was the view of the chairman of Higham’s hugely popular scarecrow festival.

Thousands visited the village across the August Bank Holiday weekend to see the array of creative designs which locals had come up with under the theme of musicians and song titles.

Picture by Julian Brown 27/08/16 Mum and daughter, Chloe (11) and Rachael Aspden with Elvis Higham Scarecrow Festival

Entries varied from “Octopus’s Garden” by The Beatles and Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s “Islands in the Stream” through to Ken Dodd’s Diddymen and a tribute to the late David Bowie with a Ziggy Stardust creation.

Terry Butterfield, who started the festival off eight years ago as a bit of fun, has been amazed by the way it has captured the imagination of the public.

He said: “It’s been a huge success, especially on the Monday when the weather was fantastic. The village was so busy. It was incredible really. It looks like we will have raised £5,000, split equally between the village hall and St John’s Church, which is great.

“It’s just fabulous to see so many happy people of all ages. It’s a good, cheap family day out and people need not spend any money if they wish. The scarecrows were spot on, they just keep getting better every year.”

Picture by Julian Brown 27/08/16 Alan and Linda Sharp with their Elton scarecrow Higham Scarecrow Festival