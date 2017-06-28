In pictures: Padiham on Parade is big hit with the public

Thousands of people turned back the clock, reviving the wartime spirit that saw Britain through the Second World War, during the highly successful Padiham on Parade event at the weekend.

The town was transformed as people dressed in military and civilian clothing from the decade, enjoyed music and dance from the period and visitors relived the spirit of the times, with the main attractions focused around the town hall, the fire station, Mooch Café and the Fat Giraffe.

The festivities opened on Saturday morning with toe-tapping performances from Pendle Jazzmen, Barsby Belles, and Lancashire Belle. Singer Lilli de Carlo also made a return appearance to entertain the crowds.

As well as live music, there was a story teller, a display of vintage and military vehicles, dancing in the streets, re-enactors’ performances and a clogging display.

Saturday concluded in style with a party in the marquee - a 1940s’ dinner dance complete with music and songs from the era provided by Sarah Dennis and the Swing City Big Band.

On the Sunday a parade took place from the town’s cenotaph with a service outside the town hall.

One of the organisers Councillor Ida Carmichael said: “The weekend was a great success.

“Thanks to everyone who came along and to all those who helped make the weekend a memorable one.

“I’d like to thank everyone who supported Padiham on Parade.”