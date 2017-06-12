In pictures: Hundreds gather for Padiham Walking Day

Hundreds of people took part in Padiham Walking Day on Sunday.

An annual event and a tradition that dates back decades, every church in Padiham and Hapton was represented by worshippers, clergy and uniformed organisations.

The spectacle that is Padiham Walking Day.

The procession, known as the Whit Walks, marched through the centre of town from St Leonard’s Church before turning round at Institute Street and returning to the starting point.

Burnley and Padiham MP Julie Cooper joined the procession and the Goodshaw Prize Band accompanied the walkers by playing a selection of marching tunes.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Howard Baker and his partner Tracey Rhodes were also in the procession with the Mayor of Padiham Coun. Ken Buckley and the Deputy Mayor and Mayoress of Padiham Coun. Andy Tatchell and his wife Lorna.