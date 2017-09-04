In pictures: Hundreds enjoy Padiham's Party in the Park

Hundreds of families rounded off their summer holiday at Padiham's annual Party in the Park yesterday.

Held in Memorial Park and organised by Padiham Town Council, rain showers failed to dampen the spirits of revellers who enjoyed an afternoon of fun and entertainment.

A family enjoys Padiham's Party in the Park

Attractions included a funfair, climbing wall, Punch and Judy show, donkey rides and the highlight of the day was a Teddy Bear's picnic which included a treasure hunt.

The Burnley Silver Alliance Band entertained the crowds in the newly installed bandstand which was recently re-located from Burnley town centre and the Mayor of Padiham Coun. Ken Buckley hosted a tombola stall to raise money for the Padiham Community Fund that will help local groups and organisations.