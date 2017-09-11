In pictures: Colour dash makes a big splash for Pendleside

Thompson Park, Burnley, turned into a sea of colour on Sunday when more than 1,000 took part in the first Pendleside Colour Dash.



People young and old turned up to take part in the event which saw them get showered in colourful paints as they walked, jogged or ran through various colour blast stations.

Runners were pelted with paint as they ran around the course

The family-friendly event, which was the first of its kind in the area, saw participants take in two laps of Thompson Park and Bank Hall to make the full 5k route. The route was suitable for all ages and abilities, as well as being wheelchair friendly.

Entertainment was on hand throughout the day with live bands and singers The Switch, Jake Dixon, Alexander and Tristesse, as well as food stalls, a pop up bar and a number of other attractions.

Tracy McCarthy from Laneshaw Bridge took part in the event with her husband Noel and children Rhys and Jenson. She said: “We decided to take part in memory of my sister who died of cancer in 2014. Although she didn’t go into the Hospice we are supporters of their work and attend the Light up a Life service in her memory.

“We’ve had a fantastic time taking part, it’s been really good fun whilst also raising money for such a good cause.”

Lucy Dutton from Colne took part alongside eight of her friends, she said: “It’s been an excellent family event, really well organised and we’ve had so much fun. Pendleside Hospice is a close to all our hearts and we are really happy to raise money for them.”

Sammi Graham, one of the event organisers from Pendleside Hospice said: “We are absolutely astounded by the fantastic turn out to the Colour Dash, it has exceeded all our expectations.

“The feedback we’ve had from people taking part is that it was really good fun and exciting for the whole family, whilst also raising vital funds to keep the Hospice, and all the services we provide, running.”

Thanks to Simon Hardman for his photos