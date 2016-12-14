Illuminati is town's best kept secret

Illuminati as a bar is well known for its heavenly array of colourful cocktails.

However, a delicious new food menu is now adding an extra dimension to the stylish venue.

Slider burgers

It’s no secret that Burnley town centre is in need of more restaurants.

And Illuminati right now could easily be its best kept secret – a classy contemporary setting, ideal for a bite to eat after work or a more romantic rendezvous.

When it first opened its kitchens, the restaurant specialised in tapas and these sharing plates remain – a varied list of mouth-watering dishes designed to give your palate a jump start.

Spicy meatballs, excellent; maple glazed baby sausages, succulent; chorizo patatas bravas, melt in your mouth and the black pudding fritters with chilli jam, so good they had me looking up recipes when I got home.

Hanging kebabs

A special mention for the soy, ginger and chilli tenderstream broccoli with green beans as well – not something that would usually jump off a menu at me – but dripping in flavour this ‘green’ dish was incredible.

It’s three for £12 on sharing plates or £4.50 each. Good luck picking just the three.

Illuminati’s restaurant is open every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There’s a couple of enticing midweek offers on at the minute as well with ‘2 for £10’ on hanging kebabs (Wednesdays) and slider burgers (Thursdays).

Steak, chicken or falafel are your kebab choices. Suspended over a bowl of truffle fries, the steak was tender and the chicken delicious, with the added option of do it yourself garlic butter glazing.

When I think of slider burgers I think of miniature pâtes in a bun. The two 5oz premium steak burgers served here on brioche buns are far from miniature

Filling and flavoursome, there’s four different toppings to choose from including my favourite - pancetta, Blacksticks blue cheese and red onion marmalade.

Again, good luck making a decision.

For dessert just reading ‘millionaire shortbread with salted caramel ice cream and butterscotch sauce’ had me practically salivating. And it didn’t disappoint. If that’s not for you then there’s caramelised apple crumble, chocolate orange tartlet or a cheese board.

Six of us went on the night. All six of us were unanimous in our praise.

Illuminati has always been a venue that prides itself on the highest quality. Its new food menu is no different.