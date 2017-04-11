Iconic locomotive Flying Scotsman thrills crowds of enthusiasts

World-famous steam locomotive The Flying Scotsman has been spotted in Whalley.

The legendary steam engine was pictured by award-winning photographer Stuart Ainslie as it passed through the village this morning (Tuesday).

Steeped in history, The Flying Scotsman was built in Doncaster and was the first train on the London and North Eastern Railway. It was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley as part of the A1 class – the most powerful locomotives used by the railway

Since 1923 when it left the works it has been famous, featuring in many events and having people following it around the country to catch a glimpse.

It was restored last year and is running a tour programme this year.