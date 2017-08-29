Hundreds of new homes could be built on former school site

Plans to build new homes on a 25-acre site in Burnley have been given the thumbs-up by Lancashire County Council.

Members of the council’s Cabinet voted to go ahead with the sale of the land off Kiddrow Lane, which is the site of the former Ivy Bank High School and adjacent playing fields.

The move comes several years after councillors said that the land would not be used for housing.

At the time residents voiced their concerns over the impact any housing development would have on nearby roads and the loss of green playing fields.

The County Council originally instructed property company CBRE’s Manchester Land and Development team to sell the site back in February 2016.

A senior surveyor at CBRE Manchester, said: “This extensive site offers a unique opportunity to create an aspirational development in a well-connected and attractive location within Burnley.

“The redevelopment of this key site could make a significant contribution to both the long-term regeneration of the area and the local housing requirements.”

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council told the Express that the council had agreed a conditional contract with a purchaser for the former Ivy Bank site in Burnley.

Gannow ward councillor Charlie Briggs said he supported the building of new houses on the site, but not the potential 300 which has been mooted in the past.

Coun. Briggs said: “I am not against new houses being built but I would be very concerned if the number was 300.

“If we estimate that each household these days has two cars, then how the heck is that area going to accommodate 600 cars?

“Kiddrow Lane and Scott Street are busy enough now, so that will be something that needs to be looked at.

“I met an official with an official from Lancashire County Council recently who assured me that trees on the site would be protected.

“Some years ago, this site was being talked about as a potential industrial site, so housing is definitely preferable.”