Housing scheme will help adults with support needs

Adults who require support to live at home should benefit from a new £1.6m. housing development to be built in Colne.

Due for completion next spring, the modern three storey scheme will provide 11 apartments alongside communal areas and landscaped gardens that have been specially designed for adults with a range of support needs.

The Argyle Street development is a partnership project between Making Space, a national charity and provider of health and social care services, specialist accommodation developer Homelife and health and social care landlord Inclusion Housing.

Gaynor Chisnall, director of operations for Making Space, said: “At Making Space we pride ourselves on our commitment to providing the people we support with choice and control and we understand the importance of partnership working to deliver this.

“We are drawing on the expertise of all involved, including our service users, to enable us to create a home which truly meets the needs of its residents.”

New residents will receive a tenancy agreement and there is no limit to how long people can live there.

The development will enable adults with a range of support needs to live as independently as possible, with support from an on-site care team.

Andrew Hopkinson, director of Homelife, said: “We are delighted that Making Space has chosen Homelife to design and build the property in Colne.

“Making Space is a fabulous organisation with vision, and a caring supportive approach. The apartments on Argyle Street will make a big difference to people’s lives, enabling them to live independently with support.”

The Mayor of Pendle, Coun. David Whalley, attended the launch of the project.

He said: “First and foremost, Making Space look after the people they support with the upmost respect. I am a great believer in supported accommodation and I know they will do a good job here.”

Sarah Waters, business director at Inclusion Housing, said: “Argyle Street is a prime example of what can be delivered through innovative partnerships that put the service users at their heart.”

Anyone who wishes to express an interest in an apartment should contact Roy Warman at Making Space at Roy.Warman@makingspace.co.uk