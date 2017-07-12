House blaze in Burnley

Firefighters rushed to a house on fire in Burnley after reports people were trapped.

Luckily, on arrival, firefighters found no-one trapped in the fire at the house in Eastham Street today at 2-30pm.

A fire service spokesman said: "Two fire engines and crews from Burnley and a third from Padiham responded to a 999 call reporting that someone may be trapped inside a house on fire.

"No-one was in fact trapped and there were no casualties. Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish a fire involving an oven and extracted smoke and heat from the property with a portable fan unit."