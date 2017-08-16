Hospice celebrates £1000 award win

Pendleside Hospice rang up £1000 in donations when it won a fantastic community award last Tuesday.

The charity collected the Vodafone Community Connection Award after being chosen as the winner by staff at Burnley’s Vodafone store.

Scott Wilson, Vodafone Store Manager in Burnley, said: “Congratulations to Pendleside Hospice, which does amazing work and has supported family members of those in our store team. They are always in the town centre trying to raise funds, and they do not receive Government support. When we heard we could donate this money, the hospice was easily our first choice.”