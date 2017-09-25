Help needed to find missing dog, Oscar

A Burnley woman is calling for residents' help to find her missing dog.

Oscar disappeared last Friday from his house in Coleshill Avenue in the Brunshaw area of Burnley.

The 14 month-old Golden Retriever, who is micro-chipped, was wearing a blue collar with multicoloured paw prints.

Drones have been sent out by a charity to look for him and an appeal for help has been shared 200 times on Facebook.

"My seven year-old boy is heartbroken, as is the rest of the family," said Oscar's owner, Nicola Mitchell-Celep. "We've been overwhelmed by people's kindness."

If you have any information, please contact her on nicolam864@gmail.com