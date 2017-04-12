Help Natasha make dreams come true

A caring young Burnley woman who suffered from cancer as a child has organised her second masquerade ball to raise funds for two organisations close to her heart.
Natasha Thomas (24), of Castlerigg Drive, will host the fund-raising event at Burnley Football Club on Saturday, August 5th, in aid of the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and the Make A Wish Foundation.
Natasha, a former pupil of Worsthorne Primary School and Towneley High School, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, cancer of the lymphocyte white blood cells, aged just four.
She was treated at the hospital up to the age of 13 and, after undergoing gruelling chemotherapy treatment, was given the all-clear.
She said: “Last year was a great success and we raised just short of £1,000. I am looking to beat that this year by holding the event ‘when I was young I wanted to be...’
“There will be entertainment on the night, a raffle and an auction. We also have V Photography joining us again for this special event.
“We will have a hot buffet on again and tickets will be £10 per person.”
Email natasha-thomas@outlook.com for tickets.
To support Make A Wish visit https://www.make-a-wish.org.uk/