Superhero convoy brightens up children's day

A convoy of toys, delivered by superheroes, helped to brighten up the day for poorly children.

The Pendle Powerfest Horsepower Heroes Convoy set off from Barrowford to take toys to hospitals in a 100 mile round trip rolling motorshow.

The superheroes handed over toys to patients at Blackburn hospital

Due to the success of this year’s family motorshow the team is donating £500 each to Royal Blackburn Teaching and Burnley General Teaching, Royal Preston, Airedale General, Manchester Children’s, Alder Hey Children’s, Northampton Hospitals and Derian House Children’s Hospice.