Flu vaccination clinics start in the Ribble Valley on Monday (September 19th)

Patients aged 65 or over and those who feel they may be at risk can make appointments at Whalley or Sabden medical centres.

A clinic for people of working age will be held on Saturday, September 24th at Whalley.

To make an appointment ring 01254 287100 for Whalley and 01282 772045 for Sabden.