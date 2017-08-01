REVEALED: Burnley and Pendle’s best and worst GP surgeries as rated by you

Today we can reveal the list of the Burnley and Pendle’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.
The information is available on the NHS Choices website here, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey.
The survey is sent out twice a year to over 1 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.
Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Burnley and Pendle, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others:
Burnley and Padiham
Burnley Wood Medical Centre
50 Parliament Street, Burnley, BB11 3HR - 92.70%
Foxcroft Surgery
Pendleway, Burnley, BB12 0PY - 90.20%
Parkside Surgery
Prestige Park, Colne Road, Burnley, BB11 1PS - 90.20%
Kiddrow Medical Practice
Kiddrow Lane, Burnley, BB12 6LH - 87.20%
Yorkshire Street Medical Centre
80 Yorkshire Street Burnley, BB11 3BT - 82.40%
Thursby Surgery
2 Browhead Road, Burnley, BB10 3BF - 82.00%
Manchester Road Surgery
187-189 Manchester Road, Burnley, BB11 4HP - 80.00%
Oxford Road Medical Centre
25 Oxford Road, Burnley, BB11 3BB - 80.00%
Rosegrove Surgery
225-227 Gannow Lane, Burnley, BB12 6HY - 79.90%
Padiham Group Practice
Padiham Medical Centre, 36 Burnley Road, Burnley, BB12 8BP - 79.50%
Rosehill Surgery
2nd Floor St Peter's Centre, Church Street, Burnley, BB11 2DL - 73.70%
Dr Anjum Seema Iqbal
Tabor Street, Burnley, BB12 0HL - 70.10%
Briercliffe Surgery
Briercliffe Primary Care Ctr, Briercliffe Road, Burnley, BB10 2EZ - 69.70%
St Nicholas Group Practice
St Peters Centre, 3rd Floor Church Street, Burnley, BB11 2DL - 67.60%
Riverside Family Practice
St Peters Centre, Church Street, Burnley, BB11 2DL - 57.30%
Colne Road Surgery
36 Colne Road, Burnley, BB10 1LG - 55.20%
Daneshouse Medical Centre
Old Hall Street, Burnley, BB10 1LZ - 37.10%
Pendle
The Pendle Medical Partnership
Edward Street, Earby, Barnoldswick, BB18 6QT - 91.70%
Pendle View Medical Centre
Arthur Street, Brierfield, Nelson, BB9 5RZ - 85.50%
Barnoldswick Medical Centre
Park Road, Barnoldswick, BB18 5BG - 81.70%
Barrowford Health Centre
Lee Street, Barrowford, Nelson, BB9 8NR - 78.20%
Reedyford Hlth Care Group
1 Yarnspinners Wharf, Carr Road, Nelson, BB9 7SR - 78.20%
The Richmond Hill Practice
Colne Health Centre, Craddock Road, Colne, BB8 0JZ - 76.90%
Dr A K Jha (Sh)
Colne Health Centre, Craddock Road, Colne, BB8 0JZ - 75.70%
Dr Qazi Jehangir
Yarnspinners Wharf, Carr Road, Nelson, BB9 7SR - 71.40%
Barrowford Surgery Limited
Ridgeway, Barrowford, Nelson, BB9 8QP - 70.20%
Fairmore Medical Practice
211-213 Leeds Road, Nelson, BB9 8EH - 68.70%
Whitefield Health Care
Yarnspinners Primary Health Care Centre, Yarnspinners Wharf Carr Road, Nelson, BB9 7SR - 57.90%
Dr M Umar & Dr H Sadique
Yarnspinners Wharf, Carr Road, Nelson, BB9 7SR - 56.20%
Elms Pendle Valley Mill Medical Practice
Yarnspinners Wharf, Carr Road, Nelson, BB9 7SR - 48.60%
Colne Corner Surgery
Colne Corner Surgery, Colne Health Centre, Colne, BB8 0JZ - n/a
Horsfield P M S
Colne Health Centre, Craddock Road, Colne, BB8 0JZ - n/a
