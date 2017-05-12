NHS computers down after suspected cyber attack - avoid hospitals and walk-in centres 'unless absolutely necessary'

Computers have been shut down across the country after NHS computers across the county were hit by a cyber attack, plunging the health service into chaos.

A virus is understood to have targeted the health service network this afternoon, a spokesman for Blackpool Clinical Commission Group (CCG) said, and has since spread across the country.

A screenshot of the demand purportedly appearing on NHS computers across the country (Pic: Health Service Journal)

Dr Tony Naughton, the chief clinical officer at Fylde and Wyre CCG, described the problem as 'national', while East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust said it believed it had been hit by a 'cyber attack' and had suspended all non-urgent activity.

NHS Merseyside said described the incident as a 'suspected national cyber attack'.

Tech experts are now battling to fix the problem, but computers at walk-in centres, hospitals, and at GP surgeries have been taken offline, along with some telephone services.

Patients have now been urged to avoid them all 'unless absolutely necessary', and should instead call 111 for triage and medical advice.

GP and hospital appointments already arranged for this afternoon are still being held, it is understood, but new appointments cannot be made.

Medical notes will be taken using pen and paper until IT systems are brought back online, it is understood.

A spokesman for NHS Digital said: "A number of NHS organisations have reported to NHS Digital that they have been affected by a ransomware attack which is affecting a number of different organisations.

"The investigation is at an early stage but we believe the malware variant is Wanna Decryptor.

"At this stage we do not have any evidence that patient data has been accessed. We will continue to work with affected organisations to confirm this.

"NHS Digital is working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre, the Department of Health and NHS England to support affected organisations and to recommend appropriate mitigations.

"This attack was not specifically targeted at the NHS and is affecting organisations from across a range of sectors.

"Our focus is on supporting organisations to manage the incident swiftly and decisively, but we will continue to communicate with NHS colleagues and will share more information as it becomes available."

Sixteen NHS organisations have reported being affected, it added.

A spokeswoman for Blackpool Victoria Hospital pleaded for patients in the resort to only attend A&E in life-threatening emergencies, and asked for patience in other departments, which are running slower than usual.

Both the Royal Preston Hospital and Royal Lancaster Infirmary have been contacted for comment.

Dr Naugton, from The Thornton Practice, said: "This is a problem that is affecting the whole of Lancashire. Patients are still being seen and practices are open for business, but patients need to be aware that, because we can't see their records or medicines history, if their problem can wait until the system is back online, please do so."

"We are aware of an IT issue affecting some NHS computers systems," Blackpool CCG and Fylde and Wyre added.

"Patients are asked for understanding whilst the issue is resolved.

"Please avoid contacting your GP practice unless absolutely necessary. Should you wish to obtain non-urgent medical advice please call 111.

"Please only attend the Whitegate Drive Walk-In Centre, Fleetwood Same Day Health Centre, and Blackpool Victoria Hospital's A&E department if absolutely necessary.

"Your local pharmacy can also provide free and fast advice for non-urgent conditions."

The 'majority' of GP surgeries in Blackpool, Fylde, and Wyre, have been affected, they added.

Ransomware installs itself covertly on devices and then holds information hostage until a ransom is paid.

A screenshot obtained by the Health Service Journal (HSJ) purported to show the pop-up that appeared on at least one of the computers affected.

It said: "Your important files are encrypted. Maybe you are busy looking for a way to recover your files, but do not waste your time. Nobody can recover your files without our decryption service."

It goes on to demand $300 of the digital currency bitcoin, which equates to around £415,000, otherwise the files will be deleted.

It gives a deadline of next Friday afternoon to pay.

The HSJ said services affected were thought include archiving systems for x-rays, pathology test results, phone and bleep systems, and patient admin systems.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, one hospital IT worker said he believed between 25 and 30 trusts have been affected.

"User shared drive access is down," he added. "Emails slowly going. Non-essential PCs are being shut down and waiting times are estimated to increase.

"There's nothing we can do except sit back and watch it collapse. The ransom message is exactly the same here, but with different bitcoin links, which is standard.

"It's a goodbye to the IT systems."