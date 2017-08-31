Investment boost for Burnley General Hospital

Work on the new £550,000 chemotherapy and breast care facilities to improve and increase treatment has started at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.

The new facilities, both located in Area 3 next to the existing breast screening service, will dramatically improve the experience for both chemotherapy and breast care patients.

Staff and builders at the new unit

The new chemotherapy unit was partially paid for by £100,000 in public donations following a fundraising campaign by Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Kevin McGee, chief executive at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “The new chemotherapy and breast care units at Burnley General Teaching Hospital will build on the Trust’s excellent reputation for cancer treatment, as well as speeding up diagnosis and reducing the number of hospital visits’ patients need to make.

"Swift diagnosis and treatment help reduce the anxiety experienced by patients and the devastating impact that cancer can have on individuals and families.”

“I especially want to thank the individuals, businesses and organisations who donated so generously to the appeal."

The new units will provide larger, more modern facilities for women being treated for breast care and patients receiving chemotherapy for all cancers.

The chemotherapy area will feature seven treatment rooms, a 16-chair Observation Lounge, sensory room, quiet room plus reception and waiting room.

Visitors to the new breast care area will benefit from a counselling room, six consultation/examination rooms and treatment room.

In addition, Rosemere Cancer Foundation is funding a prosthetic ‘boutique’ so that women undergoing treatment for breast cancer can see and try the latest in post-surgery swimming costumes and lingerie, wigs and bandanas.

The entire chemotherapy and breast care unit will be spacious, enabling staff to create a calming, relaxed atmosphere enhanced by natural light with views to Pendle Hill.

Integrating the chemotherapy and breast care units means patients will be able to have screening, consultations and any chemotherapy all within same area. This is much more convenient as currently, to access these services, patients have to visit two different sites in different parts of the hospital.

“Today, 30-40 people a week receive treatment in the existing 10-chair Observation Lounge,” said Sister Angela Holden.

“The new chemotherapy unit, with an extra six chairs and two treatment rooms, allows for the service to be expanded and reduce waiting times.”

David O’Brien, acting business manager for Cancer Services at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We already have a very good chemotherapy treatment centre at Burnley but our concern was that it was too small to meet demand as there was no room for expansion.”

If work goes to schedule the new Chemotherapy and Breast Care Unit, part of a planned £18.1m. investment in facilities at Burnley General Teaching Hospital, will welcome its first patients before the end of the year.