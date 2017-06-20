Hospital roof garden should lift spirits

A stunning roof garden should lift the spirits of patients, visitors and staff of a community hospital thanks to department store staff.

Pendle Community Hospital in Nelson now boasts a renovated roof garden, after it was spruced up by a team of community volunteers from the Marks and Spencer store in Burnley.

As part of Marks & Spencer’s ‘Spark Something Good’ community programme, volunteers planted new bushes and installed flowerpots and window boxes which are now being enjoyed by patients and families visiting the Hospital.

And right on cue, days of heavy rain gave way to glorious sunshine as volunteers celebrated the much improved roof garden last week.

Kath Haworth, chairman of the Friends of Pendle Community Hospital, said: “The Friends of Pendle Community Hospital, staff and patients are very grateful to Marks and Spencer in Burnley for choosing our garden for their latest community project.

“All the volunteers worked extremely hard in appalling weather for three days and the new roof garden is absolutely fantastic.”

The three-ward hospital, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2016, provides 72 beds for patients undergoing rehabilitation following hospital surgery, as well as a range of community health services including physiotherapy.

“In good weather, the roof garden is used by lots of patients and families and now, thanks to Marks and Spencer, the refurbished garden is a beautiful place to spend some time,” Kath added.

“On August 17th the Friend of Pendle Community Hospital will stage the annual Summer Fayre and, fingers crossed, the weather will be glorious so we can enjoy the wonderful new roof garden provided by the volunteers.”