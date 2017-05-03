Hospital donation in memory of battler Ben

The family of a man who battled kidney disease and a brain tumour has donated £20,000 to the Royal Preston Hospital’s renal and neuro units.

Ben King, 27 (pictured), from Burnley, was treated at the hospital but lost his fight last year.

Before he died, he set up a charity called BK’s Heroes to help raise awareness of brain and kidney disease. His family and friends have continued to raise money in his memory, to say thank youfor the care he received.

The donation, which will be used to fund research staff and projects, fulfils Ben’s original vision for the charity, which was to donate £10,000 to the neuro department and £10,000 to the renal department – that target has been exceeded and the family have raised a massive £53,000 so far.

Nichola Verstraelen, senior research nurse, said, “We are extremely grateful for this fantastic contribution to renal research.

“We want to give people with renal diseases the opportunity to take part in finding answers and improving their quality of life. The money donated will help us fund research staff and projects as part of our mission to find more treatments and hopefully cures.

“We are looking forward to having the ‘Ben King’s: Legacy Research Nurse or Researcher’ as part of the team.”

Speaking about the charity, Ben’s mum Fiona said: “It has become a full time job for the family because of how much success we’ve had, and it’s a great feeling knowing that we are helping others.

“A lot of people have been touched by Ben’s story and have been holding different events to raise money, which is brilliant.

“I am hoping to become an altruistic kidney donor so I can try and help other families who are suffering like we have.”