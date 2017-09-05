East Lancashire Health Trust to help out Lincolnshire neighbour

The Trust which manages Burnley General Hospital and the Royal Blackburn Hospital has been asked to provide advice to another which has been placed in “special measures”.
East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust has been commissioned by NHS Improvement to work with North Lincolnshire and Goole Hospitals FT to improve after the Lincolnshire Trust was placed in special measures for quality and finance earlier this year.
The East Lancashire Trust was placed in special measures in 2013 and is now rated “good” by the Care Quality Commission.
Kevin McGee, chief executive at ELHT, said: “We are looking forward to sharing our experience and expertise, and supporting colleagues at NLAG as they respond to the challenges of being in ‘special measures’.
“We will be offering a unique support package comprised of a co-ordinated, structured programme over many months.”
NLaG was placed in financial special measures by NHS Improvement in March. And a month later, following a recommendation by the CQC, placed in special measures for quality.
