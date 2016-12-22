Advanced nurses boost for area

Eleven experienced nurses can now perform extra duties after graduating with their Advanced Nurse Practitioner degrees.

The nurses at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust are qualified, experienced nurses who can now take patient medical history, carry out physical examinations, request investigations, and refer patients directly to other specialists where appropriate.

ELHT Director of Nursing Christine Pearson said: “By improving their skills, Advanced Practitioners are improving the quality of care that we are able to provide to patients across East Lancashire, and their hard work is a credit to them.”

They will be treating patients at the Royal Blackburn Hospital, Burnley General Hospital and at NHS community facilities including St Peter’s Centre in Burnley.

The new Advanced Practitioners are Christy Hammill, Zahira Koreja, Jane Dean, Laura Sconce, Emma Creaser, Carl Andrews, Rachel McMillan, Gwendolyn Riddoch, Paul Yeoman, Emeline Cryne and Susan O’Brien.

This year’s 11 graduates brings the total number of Advanced Practitioner graduates at East Lancashire Hospitals to 24.