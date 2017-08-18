Head-on smash in Burnley road

Two motorists were injured on a Burnley road this morning at rush hour following a head-on collision.
Police confirmed that van and a car collided shortly before 9am in Glen View Road.
Both drivers were injured and the air ambulance was mobilised to take one of the drivers to the Royal Preston Hospital with chest injuries.
The road was closed while police carried out investigations into the cause of the accident.
Almost Done!
Registering with Burnley Express means you're ok with our terms and conditions.