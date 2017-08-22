Hayley's Hugs fund-raiser to make children smile

Relatives of Hayley Barker, a Padiham girl who died after battling leukaemia, is hosting a family fun day in aid of Hayley’s Hugs.

There will be a BBQ and stalls from noon to 5pm, selling toys, cakes, crafts and clothing etc and a comedy hypnotist will bring more smiles to faces from 7-30pm.

The events will be held at The Lowerhouse Canteen on Saturday, September 23rd and proceeds will help grant wishes and buy Christmas gifts for children in hospital.

To book to see the hypnotist (£10 plus supper), call Emma Hughes on 07983045455.