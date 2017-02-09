Have your say on the future of former climbing facility land

Views are being sought on how the former Urban Altitude site in Colne should be used.

Pendle Council owns the land in Vivary Way which is currently leased by Pendle Leisure Trust.

The Urban Altitude outdoor adventure climbing facility closed in April and before that the land was used for outdoor sports on an all-weather pitch.

Coun. Mohammed Iqbal, Leader of Pendle Council, said: “This land is going to have a new lease of life and we’re keen for local people to give us suggestions for its future use.”

People can give their views by filling in a short form on Pendle Council’s website: www.pendle.gov.uk/vivary

Pendle Council is also displaying information at Pendle Leisure Centre in Colne and Colne Library with slips to fill in and post in the boxes provided.

“People need to bear in mind the fact that Pendle Council supports the reinstatement of the railway line from Colne to Skipton, should it be re-opened in future,” added Coun. Iqbal.

“If the rail track got the go ahead at some point, the route goes through this land.

“That’s why we’re looking for a use which will not stop this possible development.

“Local businesses have already expressed an interest in using the land.”

Deadline for comments is Wednesday, March 1st.