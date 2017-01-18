Hard working volunteers bag £12,000 for charity

Volunteers surpassed themselves by raising the fantastic sum of £12,896 bag packing and collecting loose change over the festive period.

Around 200 volunteers spent most of December hard at work in Burnley's Marks and Spencer store to raise the total for Pendleside Hospice.

The annual event marked its 10th anniversary in 2016.

Heather Conn, who is a fund raising assistant for the hospice, said: “We have been working with Marks and Spencer’s bag packing for a decade now and each year a fantastic amount is raised.

"We are so grateful to the wonderful staff in store for making us feel welcome each year, not just at Christmas but Mother’s Day too.

"We are also very thankful to all our fabulous volunteers who support us year after year."