Hard work, talent and enterprise honoured at awards

Top apprentices and employers gathered for a red carpet event, hosted by Themis at Burnley College, to recognise their exceptional achievements and celebrate the very best in the region’s business community.

Winners at the Themis apprentice Inspire and Achieve awards evening

More than 180 guests attended the biennial Inspire and Achieve Awards, against the backdrop of the state-of-the-art, industry-led training facilities available to the outstanding Themis apprentices and employers who are investing in their workforce, giving them the skills they need to succeed through on-going training and development.

Themis Chief Executive Hugh Bramwell said: “The Themis apprentices and employers honoured at the Inspire and Achieve Awards are truly exceptional.

“They confirm all that is great about Themis: commitment, talent, ambition and a drive to be the very best.

“Our award winners are leading the way, apprentices who are enhancing their skills and career prospects even further and employers who have recognised the potential of apprentices and are shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

“The importance of continuous training within industry cannot be underestimated, it gives employees vital skills and job satisfaction and fuels business growth.

“Themis congratulates all our award winners on their outstanding success.

"The calibre of the winners is testament to the determination and vision of apprentices and employers alike and is a clear indication that our industries are in safe hands going forward."

The winners were as follows: Skills and Training Provider Award (small – 50 employees or fewer) - Alert Fire and Security (Burnley)

One to Watch Award – Nebeela Desai (Paradigm Precision Ltd, Burnley)

Skills and Training Provider Award (medium – 51-249 employees) – Parker Plumbing & Heating Services (Burnley)

Advanced Apprentice of the Year Award – Abigail Parkinson (KAMAN UK)

Judges’ Choice- Carrice Dickinson (Pendleside Hospice)

All finalists were entered into the Judges’ Choice Award with Carrice Dickinson, from Pendleside Hospice, selected as the recipient.

Intermediate Apprentice Award – Stephen Sumner (Roefield Leisure, Clitheroe)

Young Engineer Award –Owen Hodgson (Fort Vale, Simonstone)

Skills and Training Provider Award (large – more than 250 employees) – WEC Group (Darwen).