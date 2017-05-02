Guided walk will reveal the darling buds of May

A guided Wildflower Walk is being held later this month.

The walk, to be held around Whalley, will be led by Sue Jeffries, a trained horticulturalist and teacher.

Walkers will learn some basic plant identification techniques and find out about the properties of the different plants, together with any folklore and myths about them.

The route of the walk includes some stiles, steepish gradients and boggy areas around hedgerows woodlands and meadows, so walkers are advised to wear suitable walking shoes or boots.

The walk will take place regardless of the weather, so wet weather gear may also be needed.

The walk will meet at the car park at Whalley Old Grammar School Community Centre, Station Road, at 10am on Saturday, May 20th.

Places are limited, so pre-booking is essential for this popular event - book online at www.sjgardenadvice.co.uk or call 07443 459818.

The fee is £10 and includes handouts.

Sue offers a personal garden advice and design service and running gardening courses and workshops for

adults, children and those with learning disabilities and mental health problems across the Lancashire, Salford and Manchester.

Her aim is to make gardening fun and help people at all levels develop their skills and knowledge. More information on her projects is available at http://sjgardenadvice.co.uk/