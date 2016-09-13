Great grandma Ida notches up her first century

A birthday card from Her Majesty the Queen took pride of place among a large collection sent to Mrs Ida Hargreaves to celebrate her 100th birthday.

Born and bred in Colne Ida is a former pupil of Park School and holds the proud distinction of being the top pupil when she left there.

The youngest and sole survivor of her six siblings, Ida went to work as a weaver at Swires Mill before working in munitions at the now demolished British Thomson Houston factory in Skipton Road.

The company re-located to Lancashire after it was bombed during World War Two at is home base in Coventry. Ida also spent several years working as a cloth looker at Qualitex Mill in Waterside.

Ida tied the knot with her hband Harry in 1940 and the couple were married for 53 years until his death in 1993.

Ida’s two daughters, Anne and June organised a birthday party for her the Oaklands Nursing Home in Burnley’s Harle Syke where she has lived for the past two years.

And among those helping Ida to mark the occasion were her her three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

In extremely good health apart from failing eyesight, Ida used to love reading, knitting, sewing, baking and listening to music.