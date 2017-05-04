Gravetalk event kicks off National Dying Matters week at Turf Moor

An ecclesiastical conversation about death and the dying has been organised by the Diocese of Blackburn at Turf Moor as part of the National Dying Matters week.

The 'Gravetalk' event takes will take place at Burnley Football Club on Tuesday, May 9th as part of National Dying Matters week, which runs from the 8th to the 14th May, providing a safe place to talk about death and dying.

Held in conjunction with Pendleside Hospice, the event is set to run from 7pm to 9pm in the Jimmy Mcllroy stand, with refreshments to be provided and all welcome to attend.

For more information, visit http://www.dyingmatters.org/AwarenessWeek.