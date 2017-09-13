Graduates will be pride of Burnley in first ever procession to mark degree success

First-class UCLan Burnley students and tutors will bring pomp and ceremony to the town in a procession to a prestigious graduation ceremony at the Mechanics Theatre.

The grand procession takes place tomorrow and the proud students and staff will be cheered off from the campus in Princess Way to the Manchester Road venue for the culmination of their degree journey.

The procession will leave the campus at 2pm and will be led by Peter Mounsey, Dean of University Education at Burnley College, carrying the ceremonial UCLan mace.

There will not be any road closures and marshals from Lancashire County Council will be assisting the march.

At the Mechanics the students will celebrate their achievements with family, friends and tutors in only the second UCLan Burnley graduation.

This year’s addresses will be given by Simon Brierley, a former Burnley College A' Level students, who is now managing director of radio station 2BR, Principal of UCLan Burnley Hugh Bramwell and Vice Chancellor of the University of Central Lancashire Professor Mike Thomas.

Hugh said: “This will be an important day not only for our 2017 UCLan Burnley graduates, their families and tutors but for Burnley, too.

"It is an opportunity to show the town’s pride in its graduates, congratulate them on their first-class achievements and celebrate the success of Burnley’s very own university.

“We are immensely proud of our 2017 graduates who have shown passion for their subject, commitment and determination to reach this point.

"They are role models to others and we hope that seeing them celebrate their achievements will inspire other in Burnley to follow in their footsteps.”

Students and tutors alike will be in formal academic wear as they make their way along Princess Way, Royle Road, Active Way, lower St James’s Street, Curzon Street, The Mall, Fleet Walk, St James’s Street and finally to Manchester Road.