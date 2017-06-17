Good cause was the winner after charity challenge run

A charity that raises awareness of how vital it is to spot the early signs of cancer was given a boost at the recent Burnley 10k race.

CARES, which stands for Cancer Assessment Rapid Early Support, entered a team in the event and one of the runners, Sarah Ridehalgh of Wilpshire, secured the second fastest female time, completing the course in 41 minutes and 31 seconds.

Sarah said: “I’m delighted with my time and really enjoyed the run. I am also delighted I could raise awareness and raise money for a local charity like CARES."

The charity is raising money to build a new endoscopy unit at Burnley General Hospital to help ensure cancer patients can be rapidly diagnosed and treated.

Natalie Bohane, fundraising manager for CARES, said:"We had a really great day at the Burnley 10k.

"Our runners turned out in force and we had lots of support from local people who volunteered their time to help and help spread the word about our work to raise money for the endoscopy unit”.

The charity is already looking forward to its next fund raiser on the calendar, the Burnley and Pendle fun run on Sunday, September 17th, in Towneley Park in association with Cancer Research UK.