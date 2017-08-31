Golden couple are in it for the long haul

It’s been an amazing journey for this Nelson couple who met on a train and are on track for a golden celebration - 50 years of marriage.

Frank and Marian Thomason will toast five decades of wedded bliss on Saturday when they celebrate over a meal at New Waggoners, Burnley, surrounded by all their family.

“They joke about how long they’ve been together but all the family think it is amazing,” said daughter, Sarah Blackburn. “They’re both very kind, generous and friendly. They know a lot of people and are great fun to be with.”

So forget holiday flings - this golden couple is proof the love train can roll in at the most unexpected of times, having met as teenagers on a train ride back to Burnley after holidaying with friends in Butlins. And for Frank, Burnley-raised Marian was just the ticket!

Ever since then it’s been full steam ahead for the inseparable pair. In it for the long haul, they later married at Haggate Church, Briercliffe, when Frank was 19 and Marian was 21 and went on to have son Wayne and daughter Sarah, plus grandchildren Claudia and Chloe.

And, as Sarah explained, it’s clear she and Wayne were brought up in a house full of love.

“They’ve taught me [a couple should] be supportive of one another and be able to give a little extra and have mutual respect,” she said.

Frank, who will celebrate his 70th birthday this November, made a living at Dexter Paints, Burnley, before working for G-Plan, Nelson, and then as a Pendle postman.

Meanwhile, Marian (71) worked as a cleaner, also based at the Royal Mail Sorting Office, plus Nelson’s main branch.

While making time for themselves - Frank’s passions include football and trains while Marian enjoys sewing and eating out with friends - the couple share a number of interests, including a love of dogs.

“They both enjoy meals out with friends and family and a standing joke is they love watching old episodes of Heartbeat on TV. It’s filmed around Whitby and Pickering and they’ve holidayed a lot in Whitby,” Sarah said.

But, as she added, there’s more to their recipe for wedding bliss.

“They’re loyal and true to one another and they’ve always been there for each other.

“They’re lifetime friends who are always willing to help.”