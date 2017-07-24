Going for gold wins bookworm Elle top award

Bookworm Elle Wright has read her way through 50 books to earn a top award at the tender age of seven.
Elle, a member of Coal Clough Library in Burnley, not only read the books, she completed a review of each one to win the Relay Readers’ gold award.
A pupil at Rosegrove Infant School, Elle’s favourite author is David Walliams. Her prize for notching up this great achievement was a signed copy of The Terrible Two Get Worse by Mac Barnett.
Elle is now looking forward to taking part in the Lancashire Reading Journey, a summer activity quest, where young readers will be challenged to collect characters from books by completing a series of tasks.
This is just one of the activities being laid on by libraries across Burnley over the holidays.
