"God is war" graffiti daubed on church wall

Church goers have been left upset after "God is war" graffiti was spray-painted onto the side of a church wall in Trawden.

The graffiti, in large bright yellow letters, appeared on Tuesday on St Mary's Church in the village.

A resident and parishioner, who did not wish to be named, said: "I'm disgusted. It is very inappropriate and a terrible thing to write on a church wall.

"I dislike graffiti of any kind but to fins these kind of nonsense daubed is very upsetting. I know that many people in the village, and those who pass through it, are equally upset."

The parishioner immediately contacted Pendle Borough Council to remove the graffiti but it is still present.

The church vicar, John Knott, is away on holiday at present.