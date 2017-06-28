Get set to climb aboard the Space Youth Bus

The brand new high-tech Space Youth Bus has landed in Burnley.

The eye catching bus was finally been unveiled and is ready to go on the road offering a range of services to young people from the ages of seven to 20.



Funded by the Big Lottery and Cotton Industry War Memorial Trust, the Space Bus is owned and managed by Participation Works North West which is based at the Burnley Arts Centre in Queens Park Road..



A competition to create a new design for the exterior of the bus was won by Emily Taggart of Unity College, Burnley.

The design was then developed by Paul Jones from Graffia Studios. The inside conversions was carried out by Blackpool Design Coach Builders, cctv was fitted by Umbra Security and exterior vinyls by The Small Sign Company.

Director and Project manager Lynne Blackburn said: " Inside the bus we have computers with wifi, Xboxes, PS4s, iMac, iPad, TV/DVD and lots of games and resources for young people to use.

"Staff are on hand to offer advice and support on a range of topics and issues, from homework and CVs to job applications and teen issues such as emotional health and well-being and loads more.

‘We are so proud of what we have achieved with this project.

The new Youth Space Bus. Photo: Andy Ford

"The original bus ran for 10 years and has been an overwhelming success. We feel the new bus will be even more successful because of how modern it is and with all the hi-tech equipment on offer.

"We hope the young people of Burnley love it as much as us."

Over the summer holidays the bus will run workshops on graffiti art.

A big thank you has gone out to the partners and supporters of the project including Calico Homes, Children in Need and Transdev.

For information on sponsoring, donating or volunteering contact

Lynne Blackburn or Abdul Haleem on 01282 411182 or lynneblackburn@me.com or abdulhaleem@me.com