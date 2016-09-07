Get set for the annual Burnley Fire Station 10k race

Runners from all over Lancashire are preparing to take part in the annual Burnley Fire Station charity 10k race.

Now in its 30th year, the annual event has become a highlight of the racing calendar that has also raised thousands of pounds over the years for Pendleside Hospice and the Firefighters’ Benevolent Fund.

The main race begins at 11am and runners of all abilities over the age of 15 are welcome to take part.

In the past hundreds of runners, both keen amateurs and seasoned running club members, have entered.

One year two firefighters went the extra mile to raise more funds when they wore full kit to take part in the race. Simon Fryer and Phil Jones challenged other runners taking part to beat them home to the finishing line.

This year the traditional children’s fun run for youngsters of all ages will be held at 11-05am. This usually takes place around Queen’s Park. Everyone who takes part in the race will receive a commemorative medal and there will be prizes in different categories.

All funds raised go to Pendleside Hospice and the Firefighters Charity.

Entries for the race can be made online at /www.fyldecoastrunners.com/burnley-fire-10k.html

