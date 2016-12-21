Future stars shining bright in showcase of talent

A showcase of budding young talent wowed an audience and raised £600 for Pendleside Hospice.

Students from Thomas Whitham Sixth For, Burnley staged the festive celebration of poetry, song, story telling, dance and drama at the Oaks Hotel, Burnley.

English Open Amateur Classical Sequence Champion Lewis Frobisher with his partner Kate Bodill at the Thomas Whitham Sixth Form talent showcase.

Year 12 student Emma Notley was the guiding light behind the evening which featured a hilarious Monty Python-inspired Nativity, written and performed by Lewis Pugh, Liam Cavanagh and Matthew Barnett.

The boys also showed-off their skills in an improvisation section in which the audience set the agenda. Singers Chloe Craig and Harisah Shah performed a lovely version of Let it Snow and the whole cast gave a rousing Glee-style rendition of Last Christmas.

The show also boasted the talents of student Lewis Frobisher, the English Open Amateur Classical Sequence Champion, who danced with his partner Kate Bodill. Sixth form alumni Jack Herbert, Kieran Stuart and Bilal Khan returned to share their talents, along with Conor Mulcahy and Lewis Malatesta, who did a brilliant job of hosting the evening.

Teacher Janine Swarbrick, who directed and choreographed the event, expressed her pride in her students: ‘I feel so privileged to work with such talented and committed students who are willing to put themselves out there for a great cause.”