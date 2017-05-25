Funds raised for Whalley bomb blast mother's family

Hundreds have already been raised to support the family of a Whalley mother who died in Monday's devastating bomb attack at Manchester's MEN Arena.

Family friend Lynsey Birtwistle has already raised £745 to support the Kiss family after mother-of-three Michelle Kiss was among the 22 people killed on Monday when a suicide bomber detonated a homemade device that tore through the foyer of Manchester Arena as people left following a pop concert.

The loving wife to Tony and mother to sons Dylan and Elliot, who are former pupils of St Augustine's RC High School at Billington, and daughter Millie, Whalley-based Michelle remained unaccounted for after the Ariana Grande concert.

This led to her son Elliot, who is a student at Blackburn College, issuing a desperate appeal on Facebook which was subsequently shared thousands of times.

On her JustGiving page, fundraiser Lynsey said: "Weʼre raising £1,000 to help support the Kiss family after Monday's tragic events in Manchester and the loss of our beautiful friend and devoted mum Michelle.

"On Sunday, I'm running my second marathon this year. I wasn't going to ask for sponsors as my friends have already been so generous when I did the London marathon.

"Sadly on Monday a beautiful and amazing person was cruelty taken in the most horrendous way on an exciting night out with her daughter, who is my son's friend.

"People always say this when someone dies, but in Michelle's case it's true. She really was such a lovely person and adored her family, always smiling and happy. It's such a waste of a life.

"I am going to use my anger at this to help me get round my second 26.2 miles on Sunday and any donations to help Michelle's family would be really appreciated."

To make a donation to Lynsey visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lynsey-birtwistle

