Funding boost for Cliviger

A third pot of money has been made available to help improve Cliviger.

After two earlier successful rounds of funding, Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Service now has just over £28,000 available and ready to distribute for a third round of successful applicants to the Cliviger Community Benefit Fund.

St John the Divine, Holme Chapel

Since the start of 2016 the Cliviger community has been a beneficiary of almost £37,000.

The first round of funding awarded close to £16,000 to groups in Cliviger before a further £21,000 was awarded to the area.

The ongoing fund was set up to ensure that the Cliviger community shares in the benefits of Coalclough Wind Farm. BPRCVS was asked to administer this fund on behalf of Cliviger Parish Council and Scottish Power Renewables UK and a number of important projects and activities have been completed as a result of it.

During 2016 the fund helped a wide variety of community groups to make much-needed repairs, build new facilities and undertake developments otherwise impossible without the fund.

The Todmorden Angling Society restored the Cliviger fishponds with £6,250 awarded from the community benefit fund. Work included improving footpaths and repairing spillways, fishing platforms and silt traps damaged by the 2015 Boxing Day flooding. Cliviger Archives and Photographic Group successfully applied for £500 funding to complete a heritage information board about Holme in Cliviger. A group that meets weekly, Cliviger Friendly Hour, provides a means for senior residents of Cliviger to meet up regularly.

The group received £527 to provide social activities away from the confines of the village hall. Cliviger Church Home School Association was granted funds of £3,524 for the purchase and installation of an interactive white board in the hall.

St. John’s Church Graveyard Team was awarded £1,050 in funds to purchase new grass cutting equipment to maintain the upkeep of the graveyard.

More people are now able to volunteer and ensure the graveyard is in optimum condition. Walkers, parishioners and visitors have commented on how splendid the graveyard looks. Cliviger Village Hall is an active and well used village hall that successfully applied for £3,741 to build a safe outdoor space on the surrounding land of the village hall. St. John The Divine Church have successfully received funding of £6,195 to replace the boiler and ensure that the church can provide heated facilities through reduced energy consumption which is more cost effective to operate and better for the environment.

Members of the congregation have commented on the peace and quiet since the flushing of the radiators have reduced the knocking and banging. The maximum award of £10,000 was granted to Mount Zion Church to replace the central heating system throughout the church.

All community groups in Cliviger are encouraged to apply for the Cliviger Community Benefit Fund. The main criteria for being accepted to receive monies from this fund is that the applicant must deliver projects and/or activities exclusively within the Cliviger area for the benefit of the people of Cliviger. Groups can obtain funds from £100 up to £10,000 for projects lasting up to 12 months.

The next round of funding applications opens March 1st and closes on April 28th at 5pm. A panel will meet in Cliviger in May to determine which group the funds will be awarded to.

For more information about the Cliviger Community Benefit Fund please contact Janette Holden on 01282 433740 Ext. 1011.