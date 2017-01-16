Fund would be lasting legacy of a teenager loved by so many

The family of tragic teen Oliver McIvor are hoping to set up a fund in his name to help young people.

The fund, which was the idea of Oliver's mum, Mrs Tracey Barnett, would be a lasting legacy in memory of her son who died aged just 17 last weekend.

A fund raising page set up to help with funeral costs for Oliver's family has now reached the fantastic total of £4,437, far surpassing the £1,000 target set.

Oliver's funeral will be held on Saturday (January 21st) with a service at St Leonard's Church in Padiham at 9-45am followed by burial at Padiham cemetery next to St John's RC Church.

A celebration of his life will be held at Burnley's Lowerhouse canteen in Lowerhouse Lane.

The cortege will include a fleet of vintage cars and Oliver's family are hoping to find a bugler to play the Last Post in honour of Oliver who died just days before he was due to fulfill his lifelong dream to join the army.

He had completed his induction and training ready to join the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment and in a tragic twist of fate received his regiment number on the day he died.

It was a dream come true for Oliver, of Sabden, who would have followed in the footsteps of his father, Vincent McIvor, who completed 25 years with the army rising to the rank of lance corporal.

Oliver, who had five brothers and sisters, was a huge fan of Irish MMA fighter and UFC star Conor McGregor and relatives are trying to contact the star to ask him for a “shout out” for Oliver.

The family have received a moving message from SBG in Manchester, the MMA training facility that coaches fighters and top athletes, including McGregor, across the UK, Europe and America.

Describing Oliver as a "true fan" of the sport the message from the coaches says: "We are very sad to hear of the sudden death of someone so young and fit who was following his dream."

A former pupil of Padiham Primary School and Shuttleworth College, Oliver was popular and well known with a wide circle of friends.

His family were overwhelmed by the hundreds of messages of sympathy and support posted on social media in tribute to him.

Dozens of floral tributes were placed at the spot where Oliver was found after a suspected collapse at Black Hill on the border with Read and Sabden, many of them from his heart-broken friends.

Oliver's aunt, Jenna Hayman of Padiham, said: "We are expecting a lot of people at Oliver's funeral and everyone who knew him is welcome to come along to pay their respects and say goodbye."

Donations for the Oliver McIvor Fund are being accepted through Alderson and Horan Funeral Services at 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley.

Cheques and donations should be made out to Mrs Tracey Barnett.

Contributions can also be made by going to justgiving.com and clicking onto Jena Hayman’s amazing story.